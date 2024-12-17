VIDEO: Sambhal Temple, Illegal Properties Being Razed In Vicinity Of Temple Premises

In a significant administrative operation targeting power theft and encroachments, authorities stumbled upon a long-forgotten temple during the demolition of illegal structures. The drive aimed at clearing unauthorized constructions obstructing roads and drains not only reclaimed public spaces but also unveiled the temple, which had remained hidden for years behind layers of encroachments. This unexpected discovery has drawn considerable attention from locals and officials alike, sparking curiosity about the temple’s historical and cultural significance. Further investigations and efforts to restore the site are expected to shed light on its origins and importance, making this a notable outcome of the anti-encroachment drive.