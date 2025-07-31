Truth Triumphs: Sameer Kulkarni Reacts After Acquittal in Malegaon Blast Case

In an interview with Republic, Sameer Kulkarni, one of the seven acquitted in the 2008 Malegaon blast case, expressed immense happiness after the 17-year legal battle. The NIA court in Mumbai acquitted Kulkarni, Pragya Singh Thakur, and Lt. Col. Prasad Purohit due to lack of evidence in the blast that killed six and injured 95 during Ramadan. Kulkarni said he voluntarily took brain mapping, narco, and polygraph tests, calling the case fabricated. He highlighted that key witnesses never testified, and the prosecution failed to link the motorcycle to the blast. Kulkarni accused Congress of hiding the truth for 17 years and declared, “Hindutva will always win.”