Vadra's Alleged London Friend Sanjay Bhandari in Trouble, Declared ‘Fugitive Economic Offender’

In a major development following Republic Media Network's efforts, UK-based arms dealer Sanjay Bhandari has been declared a fugitive economic offender by a special Delhi court, acting on a plea by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). Republic’s Senior Editor Shawan Sen was the only Indian journalist to locate Bhandari, with the channel even conducting a sting operation on him in London.

The court declared Bhandari a fugitive under the Fugitive Economic Offenders Act, 2018. According to the ED, Bhandari fled to the UK in 2016, and India’s recent extradition request was turned down by a UK court.