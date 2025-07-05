Republic World
Published Jul 5, 2025 at 5:11 PM IST

Vadra's Alleged London Friend Sanjay Bhandari in Trouble, Declared ‘Fugitive Economic Offender’

In a major development following Republic Media Network's efforts, UK-based arms dealer Sanjay Bhandari has been declared a fugitive economic offender by a special Delhi court, acting on a plea by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). Republic’s Senior Editor Shawan Sen was the only Indian journalist to locate Bhandari, with the channel even conducting a sting operation on him in London.

The court declared Bhandari a fugitive under the Fugitive Economic Offenders Act, 2018. According to the ED, Bhandari fled to the UK in 2016, and India’s recent extradition request was turned down by a UK court.

