VIDEO: Sanjay Roy Sentenced to Life Imprisonment For Torturing Abhaya During Rape

The Abhaya rape and murder 'not the rarest of rare cases,' the Sealdah Court and sessions Judge Anirban Das delivered a crushing blow to the victim's fight for justice and her family's struggle. For the unversed, Sanjoy Roy, convicted of the brutal rape and murder of an on-duty doctor at Kolkata’s RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, was sentenced to life imprisonment by the court on Monday, instead of the death sentence as demanded by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). Along with the life term, the court directed Roy to pay ₹10 lakh to the family of the trainee doctor and imposed an additional fine of ₹50,000. The court also instructed the state government to provide ₹17 lakh in compensation to the victim’s family. ‘Not Rarest of The Rare Cases’ While delivering the verdict, the court held Roy guilty and acknowledged the Central Bureau of Investigation's (CBI) plea for the death penalty. However, it rejected the demand, stating that the crime did not qualify as the “rarest of rare cases,” as argued by the prosecution. “Sanjay Roy you were told that you are guilty, the CBI advocated for a death penalty. However, this is not the rarest of rare cases," the court said.