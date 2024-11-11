Chief You Truly Did It Your Way: Justice Sanjiv Khanna Bids CJI Chandrachud Emotional Farewell

Looking back at CJI Chandrachud's best moments from his term. Friday, November 8, was the final day of DY Chandrachud’s tenure as the Chief Justice of India. On his final working day, DY Chandrachud reflected on his judicial journey with gratitude and humility. Sharing personal reflections and appreciation, he addressed a courtroom filled with his colleagues and legal fraternity members, capturing the essence of his tenure. The outgoing Chief Justice also sought forgiveness from those who were unintentionally hurt by him.