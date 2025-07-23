Save Kaashvi: 2-Year-Old Fighting SMA Needs ₹16 Crore Life-Saving Medicine

Kaashvi, a 2.8-year-old girl, is battling a rare and severe genetic condition known as Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) Type 2, which severely weakens her muscles and affects her breathing. Her parents, currently in Bengaluru for treatment consultations, are racing against time as doctors recommend a one-time gene therapy — Zolgensma — that must be given before her third birthday to be effective.

The life-saving injection comes at an overwhelming cost of ₹16 crore, and her family is appealing to the public for urgent help. They are doing everything within their power, but now need collective support. Every donation, no matter how small, could be a step toward giving Kaashvi a chance at life.