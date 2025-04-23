Shubham Dwivedi, a 31-year-old businessman from Kanpur, never imagined that his trip to Kashmir would be his final journey. Just two months after his marriage, he became one of the 26 tourists killed in the terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, on Tuesday. Dwivedi was shot at point-blank range in front of his wife, leaving her in shock and causing heartbreak for his family and friends. He had traveled to Kashmir with his wife and 11 other family members.He was in Baisaran Valley, also known as ‘Mini Switzerland’, with his wife and sister-in-law when terrorists opened fire on tourists near the eateries, according to surviving family members who were traveling with him.