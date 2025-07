Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla’s family was filled with pride and happiness as the Axiom-4 Dragon spacecraft safely returned to Earth. Following the successful completion of its space mission, the crew Shukla included landed safely, marking a significant achievement for India in global space exploration.

The emotional return was a moment of celebration for both his family and the country, as the Indian Air Force officer joined the ranks of an elite team on the private spaceflight.