Shubhanshu Shukla Inspires Lucknow Students: "Don’t Ever Give Up"

Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, who returned to Earth on July 15 and reached Delhi on August 17, was given a rousing reception in Lucknow. At a felicitation ceremony hosted by City Montessori School, Gomtinagar—his alma mater—Shukla addressed students, urging them to dream fearlessly and stay committed to their goals. Sharing a heartfelt moment, he said, “I was very tired this morning, but when I saw you children waiting since 7.30 am, smiling and excited despite the heat, my fatigue disappeared.” Emphasizing perseverance as the essence of achievement, he added, “The only thing required is determination. From my experience, I believe the future is very bright. We are at the right time with the right opportunities.”