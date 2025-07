A violent confrontation broke out in Siliguri’s Bagracote during a local cricket tournament, plunging the area into turmoil. Locals allegedly pelted stones at police and security forces, resulting in injuries and widespread chaos. Eyewitnesses, including a street vendor whose family was affected, shared how their home and means of income were ruined in the violence. Although police intervened, tensions persist in the region. The precise trigger for the clash remains uncertain.