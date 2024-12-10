Former Karnataka CM SM Krishna Passes Away at 92

Former Chief Minister of Karnataka and Former External Affairs Minister, S.M. Krishna, passed away at the age of 92 in Bangalore. The veteran leader breathed his last at 3 AM this morning at his residence, following prolonged health complications due to age-related issues. S.M. Krishna, a towering figure in Indian politics, had been ailing for the past few months, requiring frequent hospitalizations. Known for his statesmanship and visionary leadership, Krishna served as Karnataka’s Chief Minister and later held the prestigious position of India’s External Affairs Minister, leaving an indelible mark on both state and national politics. His passing marks the end of an era, with leaders and citizens mourning the loss of a leader whose contributions shaped Karnataka’s progress and India’s diplomatic stature on the global stage.