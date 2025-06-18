How Did Sonam Murder Husband Raja Raghuvanshi? Police Reconstruct Crime Scene In Cherrapunji

In a chilling turn in the honeymoon murder case, police took three accused including main suspect Sonam Raghuvanshi to Wei Sawdong Falls in Cherrapunji to reconstruct the crime scene. Sonam, who married Raja Raghuvanshi on May 11, allegedly plotted his murder just days after they reached Meghalaya. The couple disappeared on May 23, and Raja’s body was later discovered in a deep gorge on June 2. As the probe progressed, investigators found that Sonam conspired with her alleged boyfriend and accomplices Vishal Chauhan, Raj Kushwaha, and Akash Rajput to kill her husband. After a nationwide manhunt, Sonam surrendered in Uttar Pradesh on June 9. With SDRF and forensic teams involved, authorities are now piecing together how this honeymoon turned into a gruesome murder plot.