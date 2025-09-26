Video: Sonam Wangchuk Arrested Amid Deadly Protests in Ladakh

Sonam Wangchuk, a prominent activist from Ladakh, was taken into custody on September 26, 2025, after violent protests in the region claimed four lives and injured dozens. Authorities accused him of making provocative remarks that allegedly incited unrest, pointing to his hunger strike and references to Arab Spring-style movements. The Centre argued he failed to control the agitating crowds, while Wangchuk insisted he consistently appealed for peace in both Ladakhi and Hindi, rejecting the charges as an attempt to scapegoat him amid growing frustration among Ladakh’s youth and residents.

At the same time, the government cancelled the FCRA licence of his NGO and initiated probes into alleged foreign funding and financial irregularities. Responding to the crackdown, Wangchuk said he is ready for jail and warned that his arrest may further amplify the people’s demand for statehood and constitutional safeguards. He stressed that targeting activists will not solve Ladakh’s core issues and urged the government to adopt wisdom and meaningful dialogue instead of repression.