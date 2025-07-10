Heated Clash Between 150 Stranded Passengers and SpiceJet Over Flight Cancellation

Tensions ran high at [Airport Name] as more than 150 stranded passengers clashed with SpiceJet staff after a sudden flight cancellation. Captured on camera, the heated confrontation shows angry travelers demanding explanations and accountability from the airline. Witnesses cited poor communication, minimal assistance, and mounting frustration as the situation escalated within the terminal.

SpiceJet has not yet released a detailed statement regarding the incident. The footage underscores increasing passenger anger over abrupt cancellations and insufficient airline support.