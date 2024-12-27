VIDEO: Day-5: 3-Year-Old Remains Stuck Inside 150-Feet Deep Borewell Over 70 Hours, Rescue Ops Underway

A three-year-old has been stuck inside a narrow 150-feet deep borewell for over 70 hours as rescue operations are still underway to save the girl. The girl fell into the borewell while playing on her father's farmland.Rescuers have been unable to send food or water to the child.Her mother has vowed to not eat anything until her daughter is saved As the rescue operations have stretched to the fifth day, hopes for THE GIRL'S SURVIVAL ARE DIMINISHING. Initially, the rescuers tried to pull out the girl while using an iron ring attached to rope but all attempts failed. The teams of SDRF and NDRF are also involved in the rescue operations. A team of doctors and an ambulance are also present on the spot.

