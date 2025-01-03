sb.scorecardresearch
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Puneet Khurana Suicide | Rohit Sharma | Suchir Balaji Case | New Orleans Car Carnage | Bashar al-Assad | Indian vs Australia |
News / Videos / India / VIDEO: Suchir Balaji Case, New Angle Emerges, Family Demands FBI Investigation
Published Jan 3, 2025 at 11:50 AM IST

VIDEO: Suchir Balaji Case, New Angle Emerges, Family Demands FBI Investigation

The San Francisco Police Department is investigating the death of 26-year-old Suchir Balaji, a former OpenAI researcher. Initially reported as a suicide, new evidence suggests it may have been a murder. Balaji's body was found in his Buchanan Street apartment on November 26, Thanksgiving Day. His friend, Rao, disputes the official cause of death, calling it a "cold-blooded murder" in a social media post. Rao has demanded an FBI investigation into Balaji's death.

Follow: Google News Icon
  • share