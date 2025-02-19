VIDEO: Suchir Balaji's Family Rejects Autopsy Report, Demands Fresh Probe

Suchir Balaji, an OpenAI whistleblower, died by suicide, according to the results of his last autopsy, despite his family's claims that the investigation was flawed. Now, Suchir Balaji's family has sent their son's hair for additional testing and rejected the official autopsy result. Suchir Balaji's mother, Poornima Rao, posted on the social media site "X" about how the OpenAI whistleblower's family and attorney had rejected the autopsy results. "We received the autopsy report last Friday," the message says. We disagree with their conclusion, as does our counsel. Their choice is riddled with contradictions. The facts in reports are not supported by underlying assumptions.