Published Jan 2, 2025 at 5:31 PM IST

VIDEO: Suchir Balaji Was Fighting Against 100 Billion Industry: Grieving Mother Tells Arnab

Billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk has responded to the plea made by the mother of OpenAi Whistleblower Suchir Balajisayingt, This doesn't seems a suicide”, in which she called for an FBI investigation following her son's death. Balaji accused the AIgiantt of copyright violations, and he was found dead a month after the allegations surfaced. Balaji, a 26-year-old whistleblower and researcher, was discovered deceased in his San Francisco apartment on November 26. Authorities initially ruled his death a suicide. In a post on X (formerly Twitter) on Sunday, his mother, Poornima Ramarao, revealed that they had hired a private investigator and conducted a second autopsy to further investigate the cause of death. According to Ramarao, the private autopsy did not confirm the police's conclusion

