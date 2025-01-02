Billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk has responded to the plea made by the mother of OpenAi Whistleblower Suchir Balajisayingt, This doesn't seems a suicide”, in which she called for an FBI investigation following her son's death. Balaji accused the AIgiantt of copyright violations, and he was found dead a month after the allegations surfaced. Balaji, a 26-year-old whistleblower and researcher, was discovered deceased in his San Francisco apartment on November 26. Authorities initially ruled his death a suicide. In a post on X (formerly Twitter) on Sunday, his mother, Poornima Ramarao, revealed that they had hired a private investigator and conducted a second autopsy to further investigate the cause of death. According to Ramarao, the private autopsy did not confirm the police's conclusion