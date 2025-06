A historic moment is recognised as Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla is set to become the first Indian in space in 41 years. Witness a proud chapter in India’s space journey as he prepares to carry the Tiranga to the International Space Station (ISS), symbolizing India’s rise in global space exploration. Join Arnab Goswami discussed the significance of this mission, the legacy of Rakesh Sharma, and how Shukla's flight marks a giant leap for India's ambitions in space.