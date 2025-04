After a 13-hour-long session that continued past midnight, the Lok Sabha passed the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025 at around 3:17 AM on Wednesday. 288 MPs voted in favour, while 232 opposed it. The Rajya Sabha had already passed the bill on April 4. In the Rajya Sabha, BJP MP Sudhanshu Trivedi says the Waqf brings ‘Umeed’ to poor Muslims, but those seeking the idea of ‘Umah’ are left disappointed, taking a dig at the INDI Alliance during the debate on the ‘Umeed’ Bill.