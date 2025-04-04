Sudhanshu Trivedi on WAQF Amendment Bill | Rajya Sabha | Budget Session 2025

The Lok Sabha passed the WAQF (Amendment) Bill, 2025, after a 13-hour debate that stretched past midnight, concluding at 3:17 AM. The bill received 288 votes in favor and 232 against.

Now renamed the Unified WAQF Management Empowerment, Efficiency, and Development (UMEED) Bill, the amendment aims to update the WAQF Act of 1995 to address challenges in managing WAQF properties. Additionally, the Lok Sabha also passed the Mussalman WAQF (Repeal) Bill, 2024.

The bill will now move to the Rajya Sabha for discussion and approval in the final two days of the ongoing Parliament session, which ends on April 4.