Video: Another Cloudburst Hits Sukhi Top After Uttarkashi's Dharali Disaster

On August 5, 2025, a severe cloudburst struck Sukhi Top near Dharali in Uttarkashi, Uttarakhand, triggering flash floods in nearby high-altitude villages. Coming just after the devastating Dharali landslide, the second event raised serious concern, though no casualties or property damage were reported. The Indian Army, SDRF, NDRF, and ITBP quickly launched rescue efforts, evacuating locals amid heavy rains and rising waters. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami is monitoring the situation and ensuring coordinated relief. This video shares live updates and visuals from Sukhi Top.