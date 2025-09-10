Republic World
Sunjay Kapur's ₹30,000 Crore Inheritance Row: Ex-Wives Go Head-to-Head, New Revelations Unfold
Published Sep 10, 2025 at 9:00 PM IST
Summary is AI-generated, newsroom-reviewed

Sunjay Kapur’s ₹30,000 Crore Inheritance Row: Ex-Wives Go Head-to-Head, New Revelations Unfold

The legal fight over late industrialist Sunjay Kapur’s nearly ₹30,000 crore estate has intensified. On September 9, 2025, the Delhi High Court directed his widow, Priya Sachdev Kapur, to submit the contested will, after a civil suit filed by Sunjay’s children with Karisma Kapoor. Samaira and Kiaan allege their stepmother forged the will to seize full control of the assets. The siblings seek division of the estate, financial disclosures, and safeguards against misuse. They claim their father assured them of security, but Priya initially denied the existence of a will before producing one dated March 21, 2025. The court has now ordered verification of the will’s authenticity.

