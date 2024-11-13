Supreme Court Issues Guidelines on 'Bulldozer Justice': No Demolition Without 15-Day Notice

The Supreme Court has directed that no demolition should be carried out without prior 15-day notice to the owner of the property and without following the statutory guidelines.The Supreme Court also said the notice shall be served upon the owner by registered post and fixed on the outer portion of the structure. The notice shall contain the nature of unauthorised construction, details of the specific violation, and grounds for demolition. Reacting to Apex Court's order, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav said that the Supreme Court's order should be respected and followed.