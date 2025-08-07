Judge Cash Scandal: Supreme Court Rejects Justice Varma’s Plea, Recommends Removal

Judge Cash Scandal: The Supreme Court has dismissed Justice Yashwant Varma’s petition challenging his recommended removal, originally proposed by former CJI Sanjiv Khanna. The case revolves around the cash-at-home scandal, where burnt currency was found after a fire at Varma’s Delhi home on March 14, 2025. An in-house probe, backed by strong evidence and 55 witnesses, found that Varma had control over the storeroom where the cash was stored—yet he failed to offer a convincing explanation, leaning on a weak conspiracy theory.

Justices Dipankar Datta and A.G. Masih upheld the inquiry’s legitimacy under the Judges (Protection) Act, 1985, calling Varma’s legal challenge belated and flawed. The decision has shaken the judiciary and opened the door for a rare impeachment process, already supported by more than 150 Members of Parliament.