Dramatic Video: Swati Maliwal Dumps Garbage Outside Kejriwal’s Residence, Detained By Cops

Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal staged a dramatic protest against the Aam Aadmi Party government by dumping garbage outside Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s residence. The protest was aimed at highlighting the deteriorating cleanliness conditions in the national capital, which she alleged had been ignored under AAP’s governance. Maliwal accused the Kejriwal government of failing to maintain sanitation in Delhi, stating that the city had turned into a massive garbage dump due to negligence. The protest soon escalated as Delhi Police intervened, leading to her detention. The incident has sparked political reactions, with opposition parties seizing the moment to attack AAP on its governance record.