Tahawwur Rana's Extradition: Major Diplomatic Win for Modi Government

Tahawwur Rana Extradition: The extradition of 26/11 plotter Tahawwur Rana from the United States to India is the latest testament to Prime Minister Modi's unshakable commitment to bringing the masterminds of the Mumbai attacks to justice. An important development in the continuing investigation of one of the deadliest terror strikes in India is this. This development not only enhances India's reputation internationally, but it also demonstrates the diplomatic skills of the Modi government. 'Modi Hain Toh Mumkin Hain' has been strengthened due to the government's repeated efforts to muzzle its critics. Rana was a Canadian-born Pakistani national who plotted the 26/11 Mumbai Terror Attack with David Coleman Headley.

