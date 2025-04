In an exclusive interview with Republic TV, survivors of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack have called for the most severe penalty possible for culprit Tahawwur Hussain Rana, who is being extradited to India to face legal action. One survivor even advocated for the death penalty, citing Dubai's law as an example, while recalling the atrocities of 26/11 and how narrowly they survived. "The punishment should be severe enough to instill a sense of fear and deterrence," he added.