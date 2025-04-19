Tejashwi Yadav Alleges Massive Corruption in Bihar Government Projects

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav came out strongly against the Nitish Kumar-led Bihar government during a press conference in Patna, accusing it of large-scale corruption in state-funded projects.

Yadav alleged that the current administration is looting public money through projects worth crores, claiming that tenders are being rushed and handed out to outsiders in exchange for hefty commissions. He suggested that those in power are aware they might not return after the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections and are trying to make the most of their remaining time in office.