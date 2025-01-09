VIDEO: Terrorist Associate Arrested in Kulgam; Huge Cache of Arms and Ammunition Recovered

In a joint operation, security forces apprehended an Over Ground Worker (OGW) along with a significant cache of arms and ammunition in south Kashmir's Kulgam district on Wednesday. A senior police officer informed the news agency JKNS that the arrest occurred during a Mobile Vehicle Check Post (MVCP) operation on NH-44 at Thokerpura in Kulgam. This strategic move highlights the ongoing efforts of security forces to curb illegal activities and maintain peace in the region.