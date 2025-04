AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi strongly condemned the Pahalgam terror attack, calling it even more horrifying than the Uri and Pulwama incidents. He urged the Narendra Modi government to take strict action against those behind the attack and ensure justice for the victims. Owaisi said, “Terrorists from the neighbouring country only want to spread fear and take innocent lives.” He also pointed to a possible lapse in security and expressed solidarity with the families affected by the tragedy.