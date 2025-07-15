Tesla Enters India: Opens Showroom in Mumbai, Launches Model Y

American electric vehicle giant Tesla has officially launched its first offering in India—the Model Y. The car will come in two variants, with an optional self-driving feature. Buyers can choose between two battery options: 60kWh and 75kWh. The Model Y will also be available in seven color choices and two interior trim options. Tesla will import the vehicles from its Shanghai facility. Pricing starts at ₹58.89 lakh (ex-showroom) for the RWD variant, while the long-range version is priced at ₹67.89 lakh (ex-showroom).