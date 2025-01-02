VIDEO: Atishi Never Used The Word ‘Shifting’ But Used ‘Demolition’, Says, Sudhanshu Trivedi

Delhi Chief Minister Atishi has alleged that Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena directed the demolition of Hindu and Buddhist religious structures across the capital. The claim was made in a letter addressed to the LG, sparking a fresh political tussle between the AAP-led Delhi government and the LG's office. In a letter to Saxena, Atishi alleged that the Religious Committee, under his directions, had ordered the demolition of multiple places of worship in areas like West Patel Nagar, Dilshad Garden, and Sunder Nagri. The LG office refuted the charges, asserting no religious sites were being demolished and accused the chief minister of diverting attention from governance failures. After the Stipend to Pujaris, Fight Over Temples in Delhi. Atishi Alleges L-G Nod for Demolition of Temples... L-g Saxena Contradicts Atishi, Saying No Such File Signed.. BJP Versus Aap Faceoff on Delhi Temples Demolition