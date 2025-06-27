Karnataka: Tigress and Four Cubs Poisoned in Shocking Wildlife Crime

On June 26, 2025, a tigress and her four cubs were discovered dead in Karnataka’s Male Mahadeshwara Hills Wildlife Sanctuary. Forest officials suspect they were poisoned after finding a partially eaten cow carcass tainted with poison near the Hoogyam range. The tigress, estimated to be between 8 to 11 years old, is believed to have killed the cow, and the toxic remains led to the deaths of her cubs, who were around 2 to 3 years old. Karnataka Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre has ordered a high-level investigation headed by the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests. Autopsies are currently in progress, and officials are working to locate the cow’s owner as part of the probe into this tragic wildlife incident.