VIDEO: Toddler Falls Into Borewell In Rajasthan's Jaipur, Rescue Op Underway | Kotputli

In a heart-wrenching incident, a three-year-old girl fell into an open borewell in the Sarund area of Kotputli-Behror district, Rajasthan, sending shockwaves through the local community. The accident has prompted an extensive rescue operation, with emergency response teams and local authorities working tirelessly to save the child. Specialized equipment and resources have been deployed at the site, as rescuers navigate the challenging conditions to reach the girl safely. The operation has drawn widespread attention and concern, with residents and officials standing by, offering their support and prayers for the child’s safe recovery. This tragic incident has once again highlighted the dangers of uncovered borewells, underscoring the need for stricter safety measures to prevent such accidents in the future.