Uma Bharti Reacts After Sadhvi Pragya, Others Acquitted in Malegaon Blast Case

Senior BJP leader Uma Bharti shared her first reaction to the NIA court’s acquittal of all seven accused, including former BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur, in the 2008 Malegaon blast case. Bharti expressed deep relief at the July 31, 2025 verdict, which cleared Thakur, Lt. Col. Prasad Purohit, and others after a 17-year-long legal battle due to lack of evidence. The Malegaon blast had killed six and injured over 100 people. Initially investigated by the Maharashtra ATS, the case later faced criticism over the NIA’s probe, which included unsubstantiated claims about Thakur’s motorcycle and unauthorized phone tapping. Bharti’s response reflected on the hardships endured by the accused and questioned the intentions behind the case.