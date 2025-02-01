Union Budget 2025: Fiscal Deficit Estimated At 4.4% Of GDP, Total Expenditure Rs 50.65 Lakh Crore

Under the Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management (FRBM) Act, the government had set a target to bring the fiscal deficit below 4.5% of GDP by 2025-26. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman reaffirmed this commitment in the Union Budget 2025, maintaining the fiscal consolidation trajectory outlined in 2021. Despite growing calls from the middle class for tax relief measures, the government adhered to its fiscal glide path, emphasizing economic stability and responsible financial management.