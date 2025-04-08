US-Russia Crew Launches To ISS On Soyuz Spacecraft, Will Spend 8 Months At Orbiting Outpost

The International Space Station (ISS) has received a Russian rocket carrying a Russian and American crew. The Soyuz MS-27 spacecraft took launch Tuesday at 10:47 a.m. (05:47 GMT) from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan. With relations deteriorating since Moscow launched its war in Ukraine in February 2022, space travel continues to be a rare area of collaboration between the US and Russia. A few hours later, the ship docked with the ISS, carrying Russian astronauts Sergei Ryzhikov and Alexei Zubritsky together with NASA's Jonathan Kim, according to Russia's official space agency Roscosmos. To learn more, view the entire video.