VIDEO: Nagpur, 25-Year-Old Engineering Student Utkarsh Dakhole Kills Parents

A shocking and heart-wrenching incident has emerged from Nagpur, where a young engineering student took the devastating step of killing his own parents. The tragic event unfolded as tensions within the family escalated over the student’s academic failures and career decisions. The student, who had been struggling to clear his engineering examinations, faced immense pressure from his parents to transfer to another college. Repeated failures and their growing frustration led to frequent arguments. The parents, deeply disheartened, began urging him to abandon his engineering pursuits altogether. Adding to the strain, they taunted him to switch to farming and even suggested he leave the family home.