VIDEO: Uttarakhand Set To Create History By Implementing UCC: Here Is All You Need To Know About Provisions

The Pushkar Singh Dhami-led Uttarakhand government made a significant move on Monday by approving the implementation of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in a cabinet meeting held at the state secretariat. This decision is seen as a landmark step in the state's efforts to create a unified legal framework for its citizens. According to the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), the state's Legislative Department had already cleared the UCC manual earlier, which outlines the specifics of the code and its application in the state. While the approval marks a major milestone, the exact timeline for when the UCC will be implemented in Uttarakhand remains unclear. The government's approval of the UCC signals a commitment to ensure equality and uniformity in personal laws across all communities, which has been a topic of discussion and debate across the country for some time.