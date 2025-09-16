Uttarakhand Cloudburst Triggers Flash Floods in Dehradun, 2 Killed

Heavy monsoon rains in Uttarakhand have triggered landslides and flash floods, with Dehradun witnessing submerged streets, power outages, and severe disruptions. Two people lost their lives as overflowing rivers and unstable slopes forced emergency rescues of stranded residents from homes, shops, and highways. The crisis echoes similar disasters in Uttarkashi, Rudraprayag, and Chamoli, where bridges have collapsed, pilgrims are stranded, and essential services hit. Authorities urge people to stay alert and follow safety advisories as the situation remains critical.