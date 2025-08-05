Terrifying Scenes Emerge as Cloudburst Triggers Massive Floods in Uttarkashi

On August 5, 2025, a powerful cloudburst hit Dharali village in Uttarkashi, Uttarakhand, triggering destructive flash floods and mudslides along the Kheer Ganga river. The disaster swept away homes, hotels, and key infrastructure, leaving at least four dead and several missing. Rescue operations by the Indian Army’s Ibex Brigade, SDRF, NDRF, and ITBP are ongoing to evacuate stranded people and provide aid. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and Union Home Minister Amit Shah are actively overseeing the situation. This video covers real-time updates on casualties, rescues, and relief efforts from the Uttarkashi disaster.