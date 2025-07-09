Vadodara Bridge Collapse: How Did The Collapse Happen? At Least 9 Killed, Several Injured

A tragic incident occurred early Tuesday morning when a section of the Gambhira Bridge, linking Anand and Vadodara districts, collapsed near Mujpur village in Padra taluka. The collapse caused at least four vehicles—including two trucks, a Bolero SUV, and a pickup van—to plunge into the Mahisagar River. As per local sources, nine people have lost their lives, while five others have been rescued during the ongoing relief efforts. An NDRF team, led by Sanjay Singh (DC) and U/C Inspector Krishna Kumar, has arrived at the scene to oversee the rescue operation.