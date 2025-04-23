Pahalgam Terror Attack: Lt. Vinay Narwal's Wife Pays Heartfelt Tribute to Her Husband

Pahalgam Terror Attack: Standing beside the tricolour-covered coffin of her husband, Captain Vinay Narwal one of the brave soldiers who sacrificed his life in the Pahalgam terror attack Himanshi Sowami’s voice quivered with sorrow, yet echoed with love, pride, and unwavering strength.

Her final words to her beloved husband, a young Naval officer, moved everyone present. They served as a powerful symbol of resilience in the face of immense loss. “May his soul find peace, and may he live the best life wherever he is,” she said, her voice shaking but firm. With deep emotion, she vowed to keep his legacy alive: “We will make him proud in every possible way.”