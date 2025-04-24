Jammu-Kashmir Pahalgam Terror Attack: Lt. Vinay Narwal’s Heartbroken Wife Gives Him 'The Last Salute'

The young wife of Indian Navy officer Lieutenant Vinay Narwal, who lost his life in the brutal terror attack on tourists in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, gave her husband a tearful final salute as she bid him farewell.

Lt. Narwal had recently gotten married and was visiting Pahalgam on leave from his posting in Kochi, Kerala. Just days after celebrating their wedding reception on April 16, the couple’s life took a tragic turn.

At the funeral, held with full military honours, his wife was inconsolable. Family, fellow officers, and dignitaries stood by as she paid her last respects to her husband, gone far too soon.