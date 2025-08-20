Vote Chori Busted In Parliament: False Poll Data Issue Echoes In Rajya Sabha

Arnab’s viral interview with Lokniti-CSDS’s Sanjay Kumar has burst the bubble around alleged election irregularities. The Congress Party, which relied on Sanjay Kumar’s “flawed data” to question India’s electoral process, has neither apologized nor clarified. The matter escalated when Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan raised it in the Rajya Sabha, amplifying the debate. In the viral interview, Sanjay Kumar also admitted that foreign funds had been accepted as part of the research, further fueling controversy. Citizens continue to engage with Arnab’s explosive revelations, keeping the issue alive in the political discourse.