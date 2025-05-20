VP Dhankhar Raises Serious Questions on Burnt Cash Incident

Emphasizing the importance of a scientific approach to criminal investigations, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar remarked, “People across the country are wondering whether this matter will simply be forgotten over time. There is genuine concern about why the criminal justice system hasn’t been activated as it normally would be for any other citizen. Even in the cases of the Hon’ble President and Governor, constitutional immunity only applies while in office. As a key part of an institution that has shaped our present and defines our democracy, this issue closely watched by the public raises serious questions. What is the source and purpose of the burnt cash? Did it compromise the integrity of the judiciary? Who are the bigger players behind it?

It’s been two months, and no one understands this urgency better than those present here. There must be prompt investigation and timely registration of an FIR. I trust that the Supreme Court has done its best, especially considering past judgments from the 1990s. However, the moment has come to make a decisive move. Justice Khanna has already helped restore some public confidence by releasing documents that many believed would remain hidden. This act demonstrated a strong commitment to transparency and accountability. If democratic principles are to thrive, this incident stands as a crucial test case. The investigation must be swift, thorough, and guided by scientific evidence.”