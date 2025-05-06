sb.scorecardresearch
Published May 6, 2025 at 3:37 PM IST

Mock Drills Ordered by Home Ministry as India-Pak War Tensions Escalate

Mock Drills: Amid escalating border tensions between India and Pakistan following the brutal terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu & Kashmir which claimed 26 lives, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs has instructed all States and Union Territories to carry out mock drills on Wednesday, May 7. These drills will take place across 244 designated civil defence districts to assess and strengthen preparedness for potential hostile situations. To ensure effective coordination and execution, a high-level meeting was held on Tuesday, led by Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan, to review the nationwide implementation plan.

