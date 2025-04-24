Pahalgam Attack: Who Was Bitan Adhikary -The Techie Gunned Down in Pahalgam?

Bitan Adhikary, a 40-year-old software engineer working with TCS in Florida, was among the 26 innocent lives lost in the brutal terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu & Kashmir, on April 22, 2025. On a family vacation with his wife and young son, Bitan was shot by terrorists while exploring the beautiful Baisaran Valley - a trip that turned into a nightmare within minutes.

In a heartbreaking video, Bitan’s brother struggles to hold back tears as he speaks of the loss. “How can I show my nephew his father’s face?” he says, his voice choked with grief. The family is now grappling with the pain of a future where Bitan’s little boy will grow up without his father.

