VIDEO: 'Casteism Biggest Threat To Hindu Unity', Yogi Rallies For Unity Ahead Of Historic Mahakumbh

In a fresh attack on Congress , Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath criticized the party for introducing the word ‘Secular’ into the Preamble of the Indian Constitution. Speaking on the issue, he highlighted that the term was not originally part of the Ambedkar-drafted Constitution and was added later by Congress during the Emergency era. Yogi Adityanath further accused Congress of engaging in several unconstitutional acts, asserting that the inclusion of ‘Secular’ and ‘Socialist’ in the Preamble did not align with the original vision of the framers of the Constitution. The Chief Minister's remarks continue the ongoing political discourse surrounding constitutional amendments and the legacy of the Emergency period.